Full list of C3 Kerala Strikers players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Kunchacko Boban and Indrajit Sukumaran

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) outfit C3 Kerala Strikers are owned by Mohanlal, Rajkumar Sethupathy, Sripriya Rajkumar, PM Shaji, and Jaison. Kunchacko Boban has been appointed the skipper of the side for the upcoming 2024 season.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri is the founder of the Celebrity Cricket League, the 10th edition of which will start on Friday, February 23. While the first five matches of the season will be played in Sharjah, the next six will be played in Hyderabad. After that, three matches will be played in Chandigarh, with the last two matches scheduled to be played in Trivandrum. The playoffs and the final will take place in Visakhapatnam.

Kerala Strikers made their debut during the 2012 edition of the CCL. They have qualified for the semi-finals in 2013, 2014, and 2017, finishing as the runners-up in the 2014 and 2017 editions. Kerala Strikers are one of the four teams who are yet to win the tournament.

The Strikers, who didn’t play in the 2019 edition, failed to win a single game last season. They will play their first game of the 2024 edition of the CCL against Mumbai Heroes, which will incidentally also be the season opener.

The 10th edition of the CCL will see a total of eight teams competing - Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, C3 Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.

The Warriors are the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the Celebrity Cricket League four times. They are also the defending champions.

C3 Kerala Strikers squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the C3 Kerala Strikers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Kunchacko Boban (c), Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai (wk), Unni Mukundan, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran (wk), Siddharth Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan (wk), Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon (wk), Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Sivaram, Siju Wilson, Prashanth Alexander.

