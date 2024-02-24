Full list of Chennai Rhinos players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Arya and Vishnu Vishal

The Chennai Rhinos, owned by K. Ganga Prasad, are a team in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) that represents the Tamil film industry. They are one of the four teams that have been a part of the tournament since its inception.

The Rhinos were the winner of the first two editions of the CCL. They defeated Karnataka Bulldozers in both the 2011 and 2012 finals. In 2015, the Rhinos qualified for their third final, but lost to the Telugu Warriors. They didn’t participate during the 2019 edition of the tournament and have failed to make it to the semi-final stage in the remaining five seasons. The Rhinos won and lost two matches apiece last season.

The 2024 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League will start on Friday, February 23, in Sharjah. The Rhinos will start their campaign against Punjab De Sher on Sunday, February 25. Apart from Punjab De Sher, the Rhinos will face Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Karnataka Bulldozers, and Kerala Strikers this season.

The eight teams participating in the tournament this season are Telugu Warriors, Mumbai Heroes, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Punjab De Sher, Kerala Strikers, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, and Chennai Rhinos.

A total of 20 matches are scheduled to be played in Celebrity Cricket League this season. The first phase of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Sharjah. The remaining 15 matches will take place in India, including the playoffs and the final.

The last stage of the tournament, including the final on March 17, is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam. The playoffs have been introduced in the CCL for the first time. Till last season, the top four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

Chennai Rhinos squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Chennai Rhinos complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Arya (c), Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, Balasaravanan.

