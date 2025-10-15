Full list of commentators and presenters for IND vs AUS 2025 series across languages ft. Suresh Raina, David Warner

The IND vs AUS 2025 series consists of three ODIs and five T20Is. India's tour of Australia kicks off with the ODI series opener in Perth on Sunday, October 19.
The 50-over matches will mark the return of India's senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. It will also be Shubman Gill's maiden assignment as the Men in Blue's new ODI skipper.
Following the ODI series, the two sides will compete in five T20Is, beginning October 29 in Canberra. Star Sports will broadcast all eight white-ball games on Indian television, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
On Wednesday, October 15, the Star Sports Network unveiled the full commentary panel for the tour. It includes several former Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Ravi Shastri, alongside ex-Australian cricketers such as Matthew Hayden and David Warner.
IND vs AUS 2025 English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentators list
The Star Sports Network will broadcast the IND vs AUS 2025 series in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Here's the complete list of commentators and presenters across languages:
English commentators: Ravi Shastri, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Mark Waugh, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Robin Uthappa, Abhinav Mukund.
Hindi commentators: Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, Varun Aaron, Abhishek Nayar, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi.
Tamil commentators: Kris Srikkanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Sridharan Sriram, S Badrinath, Anirudha Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, KB Arun Karthik, Nanee, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Sameena Anwar, Muthu Pradeep, Ashwath Mukunthan.
Telugu commentators: MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, Suman Tirumalasetti, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, Kalyan Krishna, Vindhya Vishaka, Kaushik NC, Prathyusha Sadhu.
Kannada commentators: Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar, Srinivas Murthy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, Bharat Chipli, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody, Sumesh Goni, Reena DSouza.
IND vs AUS 2025 schedule
1st ODI - Perth, October 19
2nd ODI - Adelaide, October 23
3rd ODI - Sydney, October 25
1st T20I - Canberra, October 29
2nd T20I - Melbourne, October 31
3rd T20I - Hobart, November 2
4th T20I - Gold Coast, November 6
5th T20I - Brisbane, November 8
