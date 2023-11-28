Full list of Deccan Gladiators players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is all set to return for its seventh edition as the tournament is scheduled to be played from November 28, 2023.

The curtain raiser will witness defending champions Deccan Gladiators square off against New York Strikers at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Notably, all games of the tournament will be hosted at this venue.

Deccan Gladiators will be coming into the tournament high on confidence, having won the previous two editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023.

In the 2021 edition, the Gladiators defeated the Delhi Bulls in the final by 56 runs to clinch their first-ever title. They defended their title in the 2022 edition after beating the Strikers in the summit clash by 37 runs.

The Gladiators made it to their first-ever final in the 2019 edition of the tournament, but couldn't lift the trophy. They lost to the Maratha Arabians after failing to defend a target of 88 runs. Notably, they won both their championships while chasing the target.

They have built a strong team this year as well and will look to script history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive titles. With some of the finest players in their ranks, the Gladiators will aim to get the momentum on their side from the beginning.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the team this season as well. He will also have fellow West Indians Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford alongside.

They will play seven games in the league stage of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023, facing all other teams once. A total of 28 games will be played in the league phase, which will be followed by the four knockout games, including the final.

Deccan Gladiators squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Karnal Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Andre Fletcher, Dan Lawrence, Luke Wood.