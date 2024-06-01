Full list of Eagle Nashik Titans players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Arshin Kulkarni and Mukesh Choudhary

The second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) is all set to kick off on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The Maharashtra Cricket Association founded this league to give an opportunity to the emerging players in the state to showcase their talent in the shortest format.

The first edition of the MPL was held last year and was a pretty successful one. A total of six teams participated in the tournament. The same six teams will compete for the title in the upcoming edition. All the matches of MPL 2024 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

The league stages will be played from June 2-18. The playoffs begin the day after and the final will be played on June 22. Every team will play against each other twice, before the top four teams qualify for the knockout stages.

One of the teams participating in the MPL are the Eagle Nashik Titans. They had a decent season last year when they qualified for the playoffs after winning three league games out of five. They suffered a loss to Puneri Bappa in the Eliminator which ended their campaign.

Arshin Kulkarni was the leading run-scorer for the Eagle Nashik Titans last year. He scored 195 runs in three outings at a hefty average of 65. His all-round effort saw him grab his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the Lucknow Super Giants to go with representing India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The Eagle Nashik Titans will be confident after reaching the playoffs last year. They will be hoping to emulate the same performance in the upcoming edition and go all the way and lift their maiden title. They will begin their campaign on June 3 when they face Puneri Bappa.

The Titans have a relatively young squad in the Maharashtra Premier League 2024. The likes of Kaushal Tambe, Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary, and Prashant Solanki are some of the exciting players in the squad and they will be looking to step up for their side.

Full squad of Eagle Nashik Titans for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Arshin Kulkarni, Mandar Bhandari, Kaushal Tambe, Rohit Hadke, Sahil Parakh, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Sharwin Doshi, Mukesh Choudhary, Ranjit Nikam, Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Samadhan Pangare, Hardik Khurangale, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Digvijay Deshmukh, Niraj Joshi, Hari Sawant

