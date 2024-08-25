Full list of Gorakhpur Lions players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal

The UP T20 League is back with its second edition scheduled from August 25 to September 14th, 2024. The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be the venue for all matches.

The tournament will feature six teams: Gorakhpur Lions, Kashi Rudras, Noida Kings, Meerut Mavericks, Lucknow Falcons, and Kanpur Superstars.

Gorakhpur Lions had a disappointing campaign in the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. With seven losses and two wins, they ended at the foot of the points table under the leadership of Dhruv Jurel.

Abhishek Goswani was the top scorer with 387 runs at an average of 48.38 in nine innings, while Abdul Rehman led the bowling department of the Gorakhpur Lions, taking 14 wickets in eight games.

Trending

Dhruv Jurel will continue as the captain of the Gorakhpur Lions in UP T20 League 2024. The team has retained several players from their 2023 squad, including Goswami, Rehman, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Kaartikaya Singh, and Siddharth Yadav.

The Lions have also signed some IPL stars, like Yash Dayal, who played for the Lucknow Falcons in 2023, and Ankit Rajpoot, who has been part of multiple IPL teams like CSK, RR, KKR, PBKS, and LSG

Further, Rohit Dwivedi and Saurabh Kumar, both former Noida Super Kings players, have joined the Lions. Akshdeep Nath from Kanpur Superstars, Vaibhav Chaudhary from Meerut Mavericks, and Vineet Dubey from the Falcons are also new additions.

Yashu Pradhan, Ansh Dwivedi, and Aryan Juyal are some of the fresh faces in this season's squad.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, the Gorakhpur Lions will square off with the Noida Super Kings in the second match of UP T20 League 2024.

Gorakhpur Lions squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Gorakhpur Lions' complete list of players for UP T20 League 2024:

Dhruv Jurel (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Kaartikaya Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, Siddharth Yadav, Hardeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Yashu Pradhan, Aryan Juyal, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️