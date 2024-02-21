Full list of India Over-40s players for IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 ft. Iqbal Khan and Ojas Mehta

IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024 is a 45-over cricket tournament that will see players from 12 countries facing each other. The 12 sides are divided into two groups containing six teams each. The tournament is being organized by International Masters Cricket.

A total of 42 matches have been scheduled to be played in the tournament, including the final. The matches will take place at 15 different venues in Cape Town.

The India Over-40s team has been placed in Group B along with New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Wales. Each team will face the other five sides in their group once in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The winner of the semi-finals will then feature in the final scheduled to be played on March 1.

Iqbal Khan has been appointed the skipper of the India Over-40s team. The 55-year-old batter played for India in the Over-50s World Cup in 2020. A total of two full rounds were played before the tournament was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayank Khandwala was also a part of the squad and played one match in the tournament in 2020.

Ojas Mehta, Vijay Singh, and Viral Pinkin Amin are also a part of the squad. They played for the Old Monks team in the Paytm First Games The Elite Championship in 2022. Mehta scored 121 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 168.06. Vijay Singh played three matches and scored 21 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 75. Viral Amin played just a single game for the Old Monks and took one wicket at an average of 27.

India Over-40s squad for IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024

Here is the India Over-40s complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024:

Abhay Sunil Saraiya, Fakir Dungaria (wk), Iqbal Khan (c), Jeetinder Diwan, Jigar Mehta, Manyank Khandwala, Ojas Hamir Mehta, Pradeep Kshirsagar, Prakash Patel, Sachin Despande, Sanjay Tukaram Khamkar, Taraknath Prasad Roy, Vijay Singh (wk), Viral Pinkin Amin, Yogesh Dicholkar.

