Full list of Lucknow Falcons players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Priyam Garg

The Uttar Pradesh T20 (UP T20) League returns for its second season, set to take place from August 25th to September 14th, 2024. All matches will be held at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

A total of six teams will feature in the upcoming T20 league: Lucknow Falcons, Noida Super Kings, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, and Gorakhpur Lions.

Lucknow Falcons had a balanced campaign last year, finishing fourth with four wins and as many losses. They qualified for the playoffs stage but the Meerut Mavericks ended their journey in the second semi-final. The team will be focused on building on last year's performance and aiming for a deeper run this time around.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was the most expensive player picked in the UPT20 League auction, will now captain the Lucknow Falcons in the upcoming season. He represented Noida Super Kings in the 2023 edition and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Priyam Garg and Harsh Tyagi, who was the leading run-scorer for the Falcons in 2023, were retained ahead of the auction, along with Aaradhaya Yadav, the second-highest run-scorer, Kritagya Singh, and Shubhang Raj.

To strengthen the squad from the previous season, new signings include Prashant Chaudhary (Kanpur Superstars), Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay and Kamil Khan from Kashi Rudras, Sameer Choudhary (Gorakhpur Lions), and Samarth Singh (Noida Super Kings). The team also welcomes new faces such as Akshu Bajwa, Parth Palawat, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, and Aditya Kumar Singh.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, the Lucknow Falcons will meet Kanpur Superstars in the third match of the UP T20 League 2024.

Lucknow Falcons squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Lucknow Falcons' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of UP T20 League 2024:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Shubhang Raj, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Akshu Bajwa.

