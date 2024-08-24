Full list of Meerut Mavericks players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Rinku Singh & Swastik Chikara

The second edition of the UP T20 League (UPT20) will run from August 25 to September 14, 2024. The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host all matches.

The upcoming T20 league will feature six teams: Meerut Mavericks, Noida Kings, Lucknow Falcons, Kashi Rudras, Gorakhpur Lions, and Kanpur Superstars.

Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic outing in the first season of the UPT20 League. They won seven out of 10 games and finished at the top of the points table with 15 points. Later, the Rinku Singh-led side went on to defeat the Lucknow Falcons in the semi-finals but were outplayed by Kashi Rudras in the final, losing by seven wickets.

Swastik Chikara was the top-scorer for the Mavericks with 494 runs in nine innings, averaging 70.57. Yash Garg (16) and Kartik Tyagi (15) were in the top three in the most wickets leaderboard.

Rinku Singh will continue to captain the Mavericks with the likes of some of the retentions including Madhav Kaushik, Rituraj Sharma, Yash Garg, and Yogendra Doyla. The Mavericks have also acquired some of the local talented players like Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, and Dipanshu Yadav.

Zeeshan Ansari, who represented Lucknow Falcons in the previous edition, and 2023 Noida Super Kings’ Shiven Malhotra are some of the new signings.

Under the leadership of the Kolkata Knight Riders finisher Rinku Singh, the Meerut Mavericks are one of the solid teams in the upcoming T20 league.

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, the Meerut Mavericks will square off against Kashi Rudras in the curtain-raiser of the UP T20 League 2024.

Meerut Mavericks squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Meerut Mavericks' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of UP T20 League 2024:

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

