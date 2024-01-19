Full list of MI Emirates players for International League T20 2024 ft. Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard

MI Emirates are one of the six teams set to participate in the upcoming second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 organized by the Emirates Cricket Board across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament is scheduled between January 19 to February 17 in a double round-robin format.

Each team will play a total of 10 league matches with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 17. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah are the other two designated venues to host ILT20 matches.

MI Emirates, who finished at the third place in the inaugural season last year, will start their campaign against Dubai Capitals in Dubai on January 20. The Reliance Industries Limited-owned team named a 22-member squad for the second season of the tournament.

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy reigns from compatriot and former international teammate Kieron Pollard. The move comes after Pooran led MI New York to the title in the inaugural edition of USA’s Major Cricket League last year.

Pollard will continue to make his presence felt in the squad along with several other experienced T20 campaigners such as Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, and Corey Anderson. Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and McKenny Clarke are the other players retained by the franchise.

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu, who won three titles with Mumbai Indians (sister franchise) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been the biggest addition to the MI Emirates squad this season.

MI Emirates complete squad for International League T20 2024

Batters: Ambati Rayudu (India), Asif Khan (UAE), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Will Smeed (England).

Bowlers: Trent Boult (New Zealand), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Odean Smith (West Indies), Zahoor Khan (UAE), Muhammad Rohid Khan (UAE), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Nosthush Kenjige (UAE), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (Sri Lanka), Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan).

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Corey Anderson (USA), Dan Mousley (England), Jordan Thompson (England).

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran © (West Indies, Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App