Full list of Mumbai Heroes players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Riteish Deshmukh and Sohail Khan

Mumbai Heroes are a team based in the state of Maharashtra in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) and have players representing the Bollywood movie industry. The team is owned by Sohail Khan, Vikas Kapoor, and Jordy Patel. Kriti Sanon is the brand ambassador of the team. Mumbai Heroes have been a part of the tournament since the inaugural edition in 2011.

A total of eight teams will participate in the CCL this year - Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, C3 Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.

Telugu Warriors are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning the trophy thrice. On the other hand, Kerala Strikers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Bengal Tigers, and Punjab De Sher are yet to win the tournament.

Mumbai Heroes have qualified for the semi-finals on five occasions so far. They won the 2019 edition after defeating Karnataka Bulldozers in the final. Mumbai Heroes played the first semi-final of last year's edition against Bhojpuri Dabanggs, losing the match by six wickets.

Riteish Deshmukh will captain the side this season, with Mumbai set to play the season opener against Kerala Strikers on Friday, February 23.

The 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League will also start on the same day. The first phase of the tournament comprising five matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. The caravan will then move to Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Trivandrum. The playoffs and the final are scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai Heroes squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Mumbai Heroes complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Riteish Deshmukh (c), Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, Amit Sial.

