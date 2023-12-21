Full list of Premium Indians players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Stuart Binny and Rahkeem Cornwall

Premium Indians is one of the seven teams set to compete in the second season of the American Premier League (APL).

The T20 tournament is scheduled to take place between December 19 and 31, with all 24 matches to be staged at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas. The league marks its presence after a gap of two years. The last edition was held in September 2021 in New Jersey.

Premium Indians finished second on the points table in the inaugural season of the American Premier League with four wins. They lost to eventual champions Premium Windies in the second semi-final by seven wickets.

India-born American all-rounder Keval Patel will continue to lead the Premium Indians in the American Premier League 2023. Nosthusha Kenjige, who played for MI New York in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket, will serve as Keval’s deputy this season.

Premium Indians have named a 15-member squad for the ongoing edition of the tournament. Former Indian and England all-rounders respectively, Stuart Binny and Ravi Bopara are the key players in the Premium Indians’ squad this year.

West Indies Test international Rahkeem Cornwall will provide a major balance to the team with his power-hitting and bowling a few overs with his off-spin. West Indies left-handed batter Kieran Powell will be a key figure in their batting unit.

The Premium Indians also boast of local talent Savan Patel, Karthik Gattepalli, and Stephen King. Indian domestic players Bipul Sharma and Tushar Srivastava are part of the overseas reserve players’ list.

Meanwhile, Naman Patel and Anirudh Immanuel are included as domestic reserves.

Premium Indians squad for American Premier League 2023

Squad: Keval Patel (c), Nosthusha Kenjige (vc), Stuart Binny, Ravi Bopara, Rahkeem Cornwall, Adil Bhatti, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Rajdeep Darbar, Kieran Powell, Sunny Patel, Amad Butt, Jeremiah Louis, Stephen Wiig, Karthik Gatepalli, Sawan Patel

International Reserves: Bipul Sharma, Tushar Srivastava, Sujeet Anwar Ali Prabatani

Local Reserves: Naman Patel, Anirudh Immanuel, Saharash Swethan, Dev Salian

Management: Wilden Cornwall (Head Coach), Asad Pathan (Batting Coach), Siddharth Das (Team Operations), Zubbe Hannan (Team Manager)

