Full list of Premium Windees players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Chris Gayle and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Premium Windees are the defending champions of the American Premier League (APL), winning the inaugural edition in 2021.

The T20 competition comprises seven teams, namely, Premium Americans, Premium Indians, Premium Paks, Premium Windees, Premium Canadians, Premium Aussies, and Premium Afghans.

As many as 40 international cricketers have been signed by the USA Cricket Board for this tournament. The Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas, will host all the matches from December 19-31.

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is set to lead the Windees side. The West Indies legend will be keen to defend the trophy successfully.

In 2021, They beat Premium Paks in the final to be crowned champions of the American Premier League. The Paks were restricted to 156/8 after winning the toss and electing to bat. It turned out to be a relatively comfortable chase for the Windees, as they overhauled the target with seven wickets to spare.

Ahead of the 2023 season, here's a look at the complete list of players for the Premium Windees.

Premium Windees squad for American Premier League 2023

Global cricketing icon Chris Gayle is set to lead the side in American Premier League 2023. Aaron Jones, who plays for the United States national team and the Barbados and Combined Campuses and Colleges in West Indian domestic cricket, has been named vice-captain.

The squad also comprises familiar names such as Jamar Hamilton, Hayden Walsh Jr., and Mario Labbon. Apart from the 15-member squad, there are three International reserves and four local reserves.

Below is a list of all the players and the team management:

Squad: Chris Gayle (C), Kevin Stoute, Jamar Hamilton, Javon Searles, Johnathan Foo, Aaron Jones (VC), Raj Nannan, Hayden Walsh Jr., Terrance Hinds, Kwame Patton, Mario Labbon, Gajannad Singh, Shawn Findlay, Aaron Johnson, Kirk Thompson.

International Reserves: Rayad Emrit, Jesse Bootan, Khary Pierre.

Local Reserves: Dominique Rhiki, Jayden Higgins, Christopher van Tull, Theo Barnett.

Management: Kerk Higgins (Team Manager), Kevin Darlington (Head Coach), Mario Rampersaud (Assistant Coach), Jelani Baptiste (Physio), Ifti Ahmed (Cricket Operations Manager).

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.