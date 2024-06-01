Full list of Puneri Bappa players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Bhosale

The Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) is a T20-based franchise league founded by the Maharashtra Cricket Association. It gives a platform for the emerging players in the state to showcase their talents and make their way into the state side.

The first edition of the MPL was held last year. A total of six teams will compete in this exciting tournament. The second edition will begin on June 2, 2024. A total of 34 matches will be played across 20 days, which includes four playoff matches. The final will take place on June 22, with all games scheduled to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

Puneri Bappa are one of the six teams to participate in the MPL. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Puneri Bappa made it to the playoffs last year after winning two games out of five and finishing fourth in the points table. They beat the Eagle Nashik Titans in the Eliminator but suffered a loss against the Kolhapur Tuskers in the second qualifier.

Trending

Puneri Bappa will start their campaign on June 2 against the Eagle Nashik Titans. Gaikwad, leading Puneri Bappa, scored 168 runs in four games last year and finished among the top five run-scorers in the competition. Pavan Shah was their leading run-scorer, having amassed 185 runs in seven outings.

Sachin Bhosale of Puneri Bappa was the leading wicket-taker in MPL 2023. He grabbed 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 12.57. His teammate Piyush Salvi finished second after picking up 12 scalps in seven outings at 15.25. Both will be representing Puneri Bappa in the upcoming edition.

Ruturaj, Shah, Bhosale, Piyush along with Yash Kshirsagar, Suraj Shinde, Rohan Damle, and Sahil Autade form a solid unit and Puneri Bappa are a team to look forward to in the second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business.

Full squad of Puneri Bappa for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pavan Shah, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Yash Kshirsagar, Shripad Nimbalkar, Suraj Shinde, Sahil Autade, Rohan Damle, Saurabh Sanklecha, Roshan Waghsare, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Vivek Shelar, Sachin Bhosale, Piyush Salvi, Atif Sayyed, Sohan Jamale, Rahul Desai, Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Shubham Taiswal, Devansh Tandel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback