Full list of Silicon Valley Strikers players for Minor League Cricket 2024 ft. Saurabh Netravalkar & Shehan Jayasuriya

The Minor League Cricket (MiLC) 2024 season began on August 30 and will run until October 7, featuring 25 teams competing across four divisions: Central, Eastern, Southern, and Western.

Silicon Valley Strikers represent the Western Division. They had a fine season in the previous edition of the MiLC, having won six out of 10 games and finishing second with 13 points. The Strikers advanced to the Super Eight stage but lost three games in a row to finish at the bottom of the Pacific Four points table.

Srinivas Raghavan was the highest wicket-taker for the Strikers with 21 scalps from 13 matches. Lahiru Milantha finished 10th on the most-runs chart with 340 runs from 13 innings at an average of 28.33.

Siddhant Senthil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri, and Gary Graham are some of the retentions for the Silicon Valley Strikers from the 2023 edition. Netravalkar is expected to lead the side as well as the bowling department in the upcoming edition while Shehan will be the vice-captain. Adit Gorawara is expected to handle the wicket-keeping duties for the Strikers.

Amir Hamza from the Lone Athletic Star and Shivam Mishra from the Golden State Grizzlies are some of the signings for the new season. Aryan Sharad Shetty, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Kamran Hotak, Naman Patil, and Shreesh Prakash are some of the new domestic recruits. Sri Lankan batter Angelo Perera is another pivotal international pick.

The Silicon Valley Strikers lost to the East Bay Blazers in their first game of Minor League Cricket 2024. They will be eager to bounce back against the Golden State Grizzlies at Morgan Hill in California on Friday, September 6.

Silicon Valley Strikers squad for Minor League Cricket 2024

Here is the complete list of Silicon Valley Strikers players for Minor League Cricket 2024:

Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Shehan Jayasuriya (VC), Angelo Perera, Amir Hamza, Aryan Sharad Shetty, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Gary Graham, Kamran Hotak, Naman Patil, Adit G, Pranay Suri, Shivam Mishra, Shreesh Prakash, Siddhant Senthil

