Full list of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots players for CPL 2024 ft. Wanindu Hasaranga & Anrich Nortje

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is back with its 12th season, running from August 30 to October 7, 2024.

A total of six teams will feature in the T20 league: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, champions of the 2021 season, had a disappointing run last season, finishing at the bottom of the table with just one win and seven losses from 10 games.

Evin Lewis, who led the team, is set to captain again, with key players like Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dominic Drakes being retained from the 2023 squad.

Fletcher was their top scorer last season with 278 runs, while Oshane Thomas was the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in seven innings.

For the 2024 season, the Patriots have strengthened their squad by adding South African stars Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs, along with the spin and pace duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje. The team also welcomes the Sri Lankan pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara, as well as Zimbabwe captain and star all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

However, Raza recently announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he'll miss the entire season due to an unspecified injury. St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are yet to name his replacement.

National players Kyle Mayers and Odean Smith have joined the squad, along with domestic talents like Johann Layne, Ryan John, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Mikyle Louis and Joshua Da Silva.

The CPL 2024 season will kick off on Friday, August 30, with the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad for CPL 2024

Here is the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots' squad for CPL 2024:

Wanindu Hasaranga, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nuwan Thushara, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Johann Layne, Ryan John, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Mikyle Louis, Joshua Da Silva.

