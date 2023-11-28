Full list of Team Abu Dhabi players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Dwaine Pretorius and Alex Hales

Team Abu Dhabi have been a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League since 2019. They finished third in the standings last season, having won four out of their seven matches.

They lost the Eliminator match against the Deccan Gladiators and the third-place play-off match against the Morrisville Samp Army.

Chris Lynn led Team Abu Dhabi last season and has been replaced by Dwaine Pretorius this time around. The Proteas all-rounder played for Morrisville Samp Army last season and finished as the leading wicket-taker.

A total of three players from the last season have been retained in the Team Abu Dhabi squad this year.

Alex Hales is one of those three players and played eight matches last season. He scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 147.54. Colin Ingram, the T20 expert, has also joined the Abu Dhabi side for this season. He brings an experience of over 300 T20 matches with him.

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, and Ethan D’Souza are the three UAE players in the team. Sharafu and D’Souza were a part of the team last season as well, while Asif is a new addition. Tom Banton and Leus du Plooy are the two other batters in the team.

Caribbean all-rounders Keemo Paul and Kyle Mayers are also a part of the team this season. Mayers might play a key role in the top order. Paul played five matches for Delhi Bulls last season and scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 192.50.

Roelof van der Merwe is another all-rounder in the team and has been in terrific form in international cricket in recent times.

The trio of left-arm pacers Tymal Mills, Binura Fernando, and Rumman Raees will lead the pace attack of the team. Noor Ahmad is the spin bowling option in the team and might be the first-choice spinner in the starting XI.

Team Abu Dhabi squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Here is the Team Abu Dhabi complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Colin Ingram (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Leus du Plooy, Tom Banton, Dwaine Pretorius (c), Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Roelof van der Merwe, Allah Mohammad, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills