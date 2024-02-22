Full list of Telangana Tigers players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Chris Gayle and Manpreet Gony

Telangana Tigers are among the six teams participating in the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024. This is the inaugural edition of the tournament. The tournament is organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) with all matches to be played in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

This tournament allows star cricketers to take the field and showcase their talent once again. It will also be an extravaganza for fans, who can witness their favorite stars in action and take a journey down memory lane.

Telangana Tigers are led by the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. A T20 veteran, Gayle has played all over the world and will look to roll down the years with his clean hitting while leading the side.

He has fellow West Indian Ricardo Powell in the team as well. Ricardo is among the few clean strikers of the ball. His striking ability will only complement Chris Gayle in the batting line-up.

Sri Lankan Dilshan Munaweera, part of the 2012 T20 World Cup side, carries a wealth of experience, having plied his trade for multiple franchises across the globe. Known for his batting, he could prove to be a handy option with the ball as well, bringing balance.

Manpreet Gony is a crucial name in the Telangana Tigers setup. Gony is a tall seamer who is known to hit the deck hard. His abilities with the ball will be crucial for the Tigers. Moreover, Manpreet has shown glimpses of his batting skills as well and can score some handy runs down the order.

India's Sudip Tyagi is another tall, lean, and able seamer. He represented the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the Legends League Cricket as well and will be raring to go for the Telangana Tigers come the IVPL 2024.

J Jagadeesh Reddy, Umamahesh G, Ravi Kumar, M Rajakrishna, and Raghava Ammireddy are other notable names. Rajani Kanth, Manohar Patil, and Pawan Ramineni are the reserve players.

Telangana Tigers will square off against the Mumbai Champions in the tournament opener on February 23 at 7:00 PM IST.

Full squad of Telangana Tigers for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Chris Gayle (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Sudip Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Ricardo Powell, Ravi Kumar, Gandam Umamahesh, Mallikarjun Rao Jangati B, K Kamalesh, Ammireddy Raghava Reddy, Kandi Shashikanth Reddy, Kesari Srikanth, Thota Chandrashekar, Jeeru Jagadeeswar Reddy, Musunuri Raja Krishna, Abhijeet Balasaheb Kadam, Syed Ahmed Quadri Gazi, Siva Bharath Kumar Sagiri, Thilak S, Shaik Ahmed Ali, Manohar Pratapsing Patil, and Tangirala Pavan Kumar.

Reserve Players - Rajani Kanth, Manohar Patil, Pawan Ramineni

