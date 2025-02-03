Full list of winners at Australian Cricket Awards 2025 ft. Sam Konstas

Top Australian cricketers across the men's and women's categories made their way to Melbourne’s Crown Palladium on Monday night (February 3) for the Awards Ceremony. The function serves to honor some of the finest performances across formats from the Australians for the 2023-24 season, with the national men's and women's teams earning memorable wins.

Star batter Travis Head started as a firm favorite to earn the prestigious Allan Border Medal and took home the accolade. One of the most improved players across formats in the last 18 months or so,

Head was also crowned as the Men's ODI Player of The Year award as he garnered 14 votes for the same, beating Alex Carey and Steve Smith. Currently in Galle for the Test series in Sri Lanka, Head received the award remotely from head coach Andrew McDonald after earning 208 votes.

The Belinda Clark Medal, the highest accolade in the women's category, went to Annabel Sutherland, who etched her name into the MCG Test centuries honor board during the one-off Test between Australia and England.

Full list of winners at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

Travis Head claimed the top honor at the awards ceremony. (Credits: Getty)

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Chloe Ainsworth

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Sam Konstas

Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Georgia Voll

Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Beau Webster

Men's ODI Player of the Year: Travis Head

Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Josh Hazlewood

Community Impact Award: Cameron Green

Men's T20I Player of the Year: Adam Zampa

Women's T20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney

Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year: Frankie Mountney

Weber WBBL|10 Player(s!) of the Tournament: Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat) and Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

KFC BBL|14 Player(s!) of the Tournament: Perth Scorchers' Cooper Connolly and Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell

Allan Border Medal: Travis Head

Belinda Clark Medal: Annabel Sutherland

Hall of Fame inductions: Christina Matthews, Michael Clarke and Michael Bevan

