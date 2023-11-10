"Future IPL star"- Fans react as Rachin Ravindra wins ICC Player of the Month

Rachin Ravindra won the ICC Player of the Month award for October 2023. The New Zealand all-rounder was in top form during the first phase of the 2023 World Cup. He scored 406 runs in six games during the month of October.

Ravindra started his 2023 World Cup campaign with a bang by scoring a match-winning hundred against defending champion England. The youngster followed it up with a half-century against the Netherlands. He could not score big against Bangladesh and Afghanistan but returned with scores of 75 and 116 against India and Australia, respectively.

Courtesy of his consistent performances, Rachin Ravindra beat Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock to win the prestigious award. So far, he has amassed 565 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.67. Here's how fans reacted to his success:

"It's been a special month personally and for the team"- Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra spoke with the ICC after winning the Player of the Month award. The New Zealand all-rounder was grateful to receive the prize and said:

"It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special. Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game."

Rachin Ravindra further mentioned that the wickets in India are good for batting. Since the conditions suited his game, he achieved a lot of success in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup.

Ravindra will be a key player for the Blackcaps against India in the semifinals of the mega event. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain the same consistency to power New Zealand into the final.