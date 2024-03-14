"Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai?"  - Wasim Akram's response on why Pakistan don't make a stadium like Dharamsala

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that Pakistan aren't in a position to invest in a new cricket stadium, pointing out the lack of maintenance in the three existing major stadiums in the country.

India's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala made headlines for its picturesque view during the recently concluded fifth and final Test of the home series against England.

During a discussion on A Sports, Akram was asked by a fan why Pakistan haven't invested in building a stadium in the northern part of the country to match Dharamsala and Queenstown, New Zealand. The cricketer-turned-commentator responded by saying:

"We can't even maintain three stadiums, (Baki kaha naya bana lenge) how could we make a new one? (Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai) Have you seen the roof of the Gaddafi Stadium [in Lahore] that they were showing with the drone?

"We can't even control the three we have. We can only dream of making a new one. We have enough area to make a new stadium, though. Abbottabad is a very beautiful ground."

The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, which boasts a capacity of over 21,000, is considered one of the most scenic cricket grounds in the world. It is located 1,317 meters above sea level and has a backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

"Jason Roy must know he is in Pakistan" - Wasim Akram on the English batter's on-field altercation with Iftikhar Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Multan Sultans' Iftikhar Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) clash between the two sides on Tuesday, March 12.

Roy was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire when he was batting on three in the run chase. When the English batter walked towards the non-striker Saud Shakeel for a DRS consultation, Iftikhar seemed to have said something to him.

Tempers flared as the two had a go at each other and had to be separated by other Multan players. Roy could not opt for a review, as the timer had ended when he was arguing with Iftikhar, which led to him throwing his gear to the ground in anger.

Unimpressed by Roy's antics, Wasim Akram urged the batter to respect Pakistani players. Speaking to the aforementioned source, Akram said:

"Jason Roy must know he is in Pakistan. He has to respect our players and our culture. Why was he angry after getting out? It was his own mistake, and his anger was useless. He does it regularly."

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the PSL 2024 playoffs. Multan and Peshawar will battle it out in the Qualifier 1 in Karachi on Thursday, March 14.