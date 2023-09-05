Gaddafi Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match?

The sixth game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will see Afghanistan square off against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams will be eager to secure a win here to confirm Super Four berths in the continental tournament.

One loss in this tournament takes the team to the brink of elimination. Bangladesh were under pressure in the game against Afghanistan but came up with a scintillating performance to shift that pressure onto their opponents. Now, the Afghans need a special effort against Sri Lanka to progress to the Super Four.

It won't be an easy job for Sri Lanka either. Dasun Shanaka and company will have to avoid a defeat by a big margin against Afghanistan to make it to the Super Four.

After another rain-marred contest in Sri Lanka last night, the buzz will be around the weather forecast. Although there is a little chance of precipitation during the first half, it is unlikely to abandon the game. It is more of a passing shower and no game time would be lost in Lahore on Tuesday.

The temperature, meanwhile, is staggering touching the 37-degree Celsius mark. The actual feeling will be 40 degrees Celsius due to excessive humidity.

India and Pakistan qualify to Super Four of Asia Cup from Group B

Team India joined Pakistan from Group A to advance to the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Nepal, on the other hand, crashed out of the competition after losing both their group games.

Babar Azam and company finished as table toppers with three points and a net run rate of +4.760. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, secured second spot with three points and a net run rate of +1.028.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other in the Super Four on Sunday.