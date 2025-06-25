"Galti hogaya unn dono ko retire karwa ke. Ab blame kispe daalun?"- Top 10 funny memes after India's dismal loss in 1st Test vs England 2025

England registered a comfortable five-wicket victory against Team India in the first Test on Tuesday (June 24) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. As a result, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.
The English team resumed with an overnight score of 21/0 on Day five, needing 350 runs to win the game. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley played watchfully during the initial period of play and weathered the early storm without losing a wicket. The duo later accelerated and stitched a 188-run opening partnership to set the platform for the chase. Crawley departed after scoring a half-century while Duckett converted his start and played a match-winning knock of 149 (170).
Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets apiece and tried to bring India back into the game after a marathon partnership from English openers. Joe Root (53*) hit a sensible half-century and steered the home team safely to the target in the company of Jamie Smith (44*) in the final session.
Fans were disappointed after India's loss against England in the first Test and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"Galti hogaya unn dono ko retire karwa ke. Ab blame kispe daalun? (I made a mistake by getting them both retired. Now whom should I blame?)" an X post read.
"Our lower order didn't contribute"- Team India captain Shubman Gill after losing 1st Test vs England in Leeds
At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Shubman Gill reviewed his team's performance and opined that dropped chances and the lack of runs from the lower order were the main reasons for their loss. He said:
"Brilliant test match, we were in the game for the most part. Few dropped catches, our lower order didn't contribute, but really proud of the boys and the efforts put in this test. Yesterday we were thinking about 430 or 440, but our last six wickets scored only 30 or 40 odd runs. Even today, we had chance, but things just didn't go our way."
"We spoke about the first innings collapse, when you were out it in the middle, it happens, one of the things we need to rectify in the upcoming games. Chances don't come easy, especially on wickets like this, dropped quite a few but hopefully looking to improve. Not really, first session we were spot on, didn't give away many runs. It's hard to stop runs once the ball becomes old," Gill continued.
The second Test between the two teams will commence on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
