“Gambhir wants a captain who will listen to him” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement amid Asia Cup 2025

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has remarked that Shubman Gill's return to the T20I side as vice-captain ahead of Asia Cup 2025 was because of the fact that head coach Gautam Gambhir favors working with him. The pair began their alliance during the tour of England recently, which was also the ace batter's maiden assignment as Test captain.

Shubman Gill was India's T20I vice-captain during the Sri Lanka tour after the T20 World Cup in 2024, and also led the team in the five-match away series against Zimbabwe. However, commitment towards other formats meant that he was temporarily out of the T20I scheme of things.

With the focal point being the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, the ace batter was named as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the Asia Cup 2025, which also guarantees him a spot in the playing XI. His return has led to Sanju Samson being demoted in the batting order.

Manoj Tiwary hailed Shubman Gill's batting exploits, citing his impeccable numbers in the IPL. However, he feels that his return at the expense of a well-functioning pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, was not the right decision.

"Shubman Gill is equally good, he has done that, and shown that in the IPL as well. He has been outstanding in the IPL, he has been a good captain in the IPL, where he has taken more responsibility, and the role has been given to him," Tiwary said in an interview with Inside Sport.

"But, you have to see that before Gill was in the squad, in Zimbabwe we saw Abhishek Sharma and Samson, we then saw them producing starts against Bangladesh, which we never imagined as a cricket fan. Team India had never shown that kind of approach in a T20 game. So, when these two individuals have given you the performances and the starts, they both have been superb, they have scored hundreds, then why do you want to change that up here and bring Shubman Gill? The reasons are well known, it's an open secret that he wants a captain who wants to listen to him," he added.

Sanju Samson has not availed the chance to bat in Team India's dominant start to the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. It was assumed that he could feature in at No.3 in the batting order, but on both occasions so far, it has been skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has taken up that slot.

Shubman Gill has scored 30 runs for India in the Asia Cup 2025 so far

The right-handed opener slammed a quickfire 20 runs off nine deliveries in Team India's opening group stage game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following that, in his maiden T20I contest against Pakistan, he scored 10 runs, before being dismissed by Saim Ayub.

Gill is set to feature in the Men in Blue's final Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman, scheduled for Friday, September 19. The team have already qualified for the Super 4 stage, on the back of their successive wins in the campaign as well as a dominant net run-rate.

