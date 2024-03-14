"Gang up and keep doing this as a job" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav teasing him

Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about how his Team India mates Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav tease him constantly, even when he takes a wicket.

Ashwin mentioned that he enjoys that fun banter with the likes of Siraj and Suryakumar. Speaking about the camaraderie he shares with the fast bowler and the dynamic batter, here's what the off spinner said in his latest YouTube video:

"Siraj’s consistent job is to tease me. If I take a wicket, he goes all gaga about it to tease me. He and Suryakumar gang up and keep doing this as a job."

"It’s teasing, but there’s also affection and praise in it. I enjoy that a lot. A lot of people tease, but I’ve gone past feeling bad about it. It used to bother me a bit earlier. But what is it actually? I would think it’s a way of communicating and bonding. If Surya is not there, Siraj will take over, and vice versa. Both of them together are something else."

Ravichandran Ashwin was the top performer with the ball for India in the recently concluded five-match home Test series against England, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the rubber with 26 scalps.

He also achieved significant milestones during the series, claiming his 500th Test wicket and becoming the 14th Indian player to feature in 100 Test matches.

"He was rightly awarded the Man of the Match" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Kuldeep Yadav's bowling exploits in Dharamsala Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav ran riot in the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Dharamsala, picking up nine and seven wickets, respectively, across two innings.

While many argued that Ashwin should have gotten the Player of the Match award, the seasoned off-spinner suggested that Kuldeep was more deserving, given that he took a five-wicket haul on a Day 1 pitch, explaining:

"Many people have the opinion that a spinner should get wickets in a match in India. On the first day of a test match, unless it's a really bad pitch, it isn't easy to get wickets from a spinner. His spell on the first morning changed the entire complexion of the game, and he was rightly awarded the Man of the Match."

"I saw a void conversation about me taking more wickets than him in the match and related arguments, but it's absolutely ridiculous. We should see it in the context of the match. And this is how the man of the match should be awarded," he added.

India won the fifth Test by an innings and 64 runs to complete a spectacular 4-1 Test series victory over England.