Sourav Ganguly all set to become ICC chairman?

Sources confirmed to Sportskeeda that Sourav Ganguly is the frontrunner to be the ICC chairman.

Sourav Ganguly is currently serving a term as the BCCI president.

Sourav Ganguly could become the next ICC chairman

Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council, sources told Sportskeeda on Sunday. A few of the top board officials said that Ganguly is the leading candidate and his leadership is what the world governing body is looking at, after India's Shashank Manohar vacated the post on June 30.

Not only would such a development be another feather in Sourav Ganguly’s cap – after captaining the Indian side and then going on to be the head of the BCCI - it would also mean that he goes from strength to strength at the highest level of the game.

So how did we come to this conclusion? Besides those who are in the know suggesting that Ganguly’s name is likely to be the one that’s pipped for the coveted chair of ICC chairperson, there is another prominent figure who hinted at the possible advancement.

Vinod Rai, the former chairman of the Committee of Administrators that was running the BCCI management till the current regime took over last October, hinted that this could be a likely outcome.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Rai agreed that Sourav Ganguly stands a very strong chance of making it to the chairperson’s post of ICC.

“I wish him well. Wherever he is, he has a huge capacity to deliver. I think he will be able to contribute a huge amount whichever assignment he takes on,” remarked Rai, agreeing in principle to the fact that Sourav Ganguly could be ascending soon to a decision maker’s position in international cricket.

Vinod Rai was delighted when Sourav Ganguly became chairman of BCCI

The likes of Vinod Rai commenting in the affirmative to such an outcome weighs in heavily in Sourav Ganguly’s favour as a cricket administrator. It shows the kind of clout Sourav Ganguly has in local and global circles, and also the kind of reputation he has with fellow administrators of considerable standing.

“He’s been a first-rate cricketing icon. Who do you think has a better track-record? I was delighted when he became chairman of the BCCI,” added Rai.

This is no small feat because, while the former Indian captain proved his mettle as a sports’ person of high caliber, succeeding as an administrator is another ball game. Having a former cricket as an administrator also works well for the game as players’ issues are best understood by an administrator who understands challenges of playing on the ground.

As per the standing of the Supreme Court order passed, Sourav Ganguly's tenure is supposed to end on July 27. Sources also said that the board is also in touch with some of the other Test playing nations and most of them have agreed to work under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

It is also revealed that those who are not in favour of Sourav Ganguly not becoming the ICC chairman are being spoken to, in an approach to change their minds.