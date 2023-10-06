Gareebo Ka Shubman Gill" - Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his failure in PAK vs NED 2023 ODI World Cup clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans after his batting failure against the Netherlands in the league match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Friday, October 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to field this afternoon. The Dutch side began with off-spinner Aryan Dutt against the left-handed Pakistan openers. Aryan bowled economically and created pressure from his end.

His opening bowling partner Logan van Beek reaped the reward by getting the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (12).

Babar Azam came in next and played watchfully as the Netherlands bowlers continued to bowl tight lines. He scored only five runs from 18 balls before off-spinner Colin Ackermann dismissed him in the 9th over.

Babar's failure today caught the attention of fans, who trolled him brutally on social media platforms by sharing funny memes.

Here are some reactions to his innings:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I hope we come back with a trophy this time" - Babar Azam ahead of first match of 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Speaking at a pre-departure press conference in Pakistan ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam was hopeful of returning with a trophy from the neighboring nation. He opined that the conditions in India would not be much different from Pakistan.

Babar said:

"Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries. It is quite an honor for me to travel as the captain this time around, I hope we come back with a trophy this time."

On his World Cup aspirations, Babar Azam continued:

"The top four is a small goal for us. We want to come out as winners. We did not have enough time to put together a camp before the World Cup because we had been playing for too long continuously. Instead, we gave the players a break so they could come back refreshed and with the hunger to win. You play well when you have that hunger."

Do you think Pakistan has the ability to win the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.