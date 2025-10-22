Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar have long discussions with Indian batting star ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were spotted having a lengthy chat with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the second ODI against Australia. The opening batter has had to wait on the sidelines in the ODI setup for quite a while, making only one appearance so far.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had no choice but to wait, given India already have a prolific opening combination in the newly appointed ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, and legendary veteran Rohit Sharma. A similar conundrum has kept the southpaw away from the T20I playing XI as well since Abhishek Sharma cemented his spot in quick time.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had remarked during the squad announcement for the Australia tour that one cannot forget about Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ad

Trending

"At the moment, Gill and Rohit will open. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, you know, people tend to forget how good he is as well," the former player had told reporters on October 4.

During the optional net session ahead of the second ODI, Agarkar and Gambhir were seen talking with Jaiswal, where the head coach was at his animated best, trying to get his point across with gestures. The youngster, on the other hand, was seen nodding along in return. Have a look at the moment right here (from 0:32 onwards, via RevSportz).

Ad

Ad

Team India are currently 0-1 down in the three-match ODI affair after their seven-wicket loss in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen both batting and bowling in nets ahead of India's second ODI against Australia

The opening batter, who had a prolific home Test series against the West Indies, was among the players who turned up for the optional session ahead of the do-or-die clash. He was spotted working on his batting in the nets, while also rolling his arm over with some part-time leg-spin during practice.

Jaiswal was also spotted bowling in the nets during practice sessions during the home Tests against the West Indies, and even bowled one over in the final Test, conceding three runs to close out the day's play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news