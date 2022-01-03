"I would be inclined to play Umesh Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur" - Gautam Gambhir urges India to alter their bowling attack for second Test

Gautam Gambhir believes India could benefit from Umesh Yadav's traits on a seam-friendly strip in Johannesburg where the Men in Blue will face South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series. The 34-year-old pacer was benched for the first Test alongside Ishant Sharma.

Umesh Yaadav @y_umesh An historic win at Centurion. Terrific start to the series 🇮🇳💪 An historic win at Centurion. Terrific start to the series 🇮🇳💪 https://t.co/koYaL3fpMR

India chose to play with four pacers in the first Test, including all-rounder Shardul Thakur. He bowled a total of 16 overs across both innings and just picked up one wicket in return.

Gambhir believes that instead of bolstering the batting unit, India should look to play four frontline pacers for the second Test. Writing in his column for the Times of India, Gambhir wrote:

"I read somewhere that India may consider going in with four bowlers instead of five in the second Test match. This is being contemplated to accommodate Hanuma Vihari or Shreyas Iyer. I just hope this is pure media speculation and not a serious thought by the Indian think tank. Personally I would be inclined to play Umesh Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur. Umesh's raw speed with control is his biggest strength and that is what Kohli would need."

Gambhir also feels that the under-fire middle order duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane should continue to feature in the playing XI. The experienced batters were not among the runs in the first Test.

Gambhir added:

"I wasn't too keen to play Rahane in the first game. But with decent 48 in the first innings perhaps he would have won himself a place in second Test match too. I'd continue with Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3."

Rahane seemed in rhythm before his untimely dismissals in both the innings. Pujara, on the other hand, was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings.

He just needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump: Gambhir on Kohli's poor patch

Virat Kohli's wait for an international century surpassed the two-year mark after his failure to reach the three-figure mark in the first Test. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both innings. The ace batter found the edge while playing wide outside off-stump.

Gambhir opined:

"A lot is being said about Virat Kohli's dismissals in the first Test match. I think some of it is unfounded and creates unnecessary chaos. Kohli has been exceptional in his run-making for India, he just needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump and buy time."

Kohli looked comfortable at the crease during his knock in the first innings. The 33-year-old undid all his hard work, getting dismissed fir a 94-ball 35. In the second innings, he was dismissed off the first ball of the second session on day four by Marco Jansen.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava