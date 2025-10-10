Gautam Gambhir breaks into a laugh after Shubman Gill finally wins a toss on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 10, 2025 13:36 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill in a discussion. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir broke into a laugh as Shubman Gill won his first toss as Test captain on Day 1 of the second match against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A video of the same was shared by Star Sports on X, showing Gill's teammates all smiles and congratulating him.

The 26-year-old, who began his captaincy tenure during the five-Test tour of England in June, went on to lose all the tosses in the series. Gill also ended up on the losing side during the first Test of the ongoing series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won his first toss as captain, teammates and support staff were visibly amused.

Watch the clip below:

India went with an unchanged playing XI for the second and final Test.

Team India lose only one wicket at lunch after Shubman Gill opts to bat first

Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading India's charge. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading India's charge. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Meanwhile, the hosts lost only one wicket at lunch on the opening day of the second Test in Delhi. India reached 94/1 in the 28 overs bowled by the West Indies in the first session. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican had KL Rahul stumped in the 18th over as the right-hander was dismissed for 38 off 54 deliveries. The tourists broke the 58-run opening stand but failed to create any more chances in the remainder of the session.

The Caribbeans have made two changes to their playing XI, drafting in Tevlin Imlach and Anderson Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Layne. Roston Chase and Co. lost the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs, having been outplayed across departments. Should the West Indies win in Delhi, it will be their first Test victory over India since 2002.

At the time of writing this, India were 193/1 after 49 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 98 off 143 deliveries and Sai Sudharsan on a 97-ball 57.

