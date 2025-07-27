Gautam Gambhir drops birthday wish for fan ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 27, 2025 14:18 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir extended birthday wishes to a fan amid the side's ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The fan, with the username @switch_hit18 on X, has Gambhir's photograph as his profile picture on the microblogging platform.

The cricketer-turned-coach sent a birthday wish to the fan, Aditya, ahead of the crucial Day 5 of the ongoing Test. Gautam Gambhir wrote on X:

"@switch_hit18 Happy Birthday…Lots of love."
Meanwhile, after being asked to bat first in Manchester, India were bowled out for 358. In response, England registered a massive 669-run score, with Joe Root (150 off 248 balls) and Ben Stokes (141 off 198 balls) slamming centuries.

The hosts claimed a huge 331-run lead, taking a commanding position in the crucial fixture. India found themselves in a precarious position, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the very first over of their second innings, both dismissed by Chris Woakes.

KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill showcased tremendous composure under pressure, giving the visitors some hope with their rescue act. While Rahul remained unbeaten on 87 (210 balls), Gill finished with 78* off 167 deliveries.

India ended Day 4 at 174/2, still trailing England by 137. It is worth noting that a defeat here would end the Shubman Gill-led side's hopes of clinching a series victory as they currently trail 1-2 in the five-match rubber.

"U make life worth it!" - Gautam Gambhir posts sweet birthday wish for his wife Natasha

Gautam Gambhir penned a sweet note for his wife, Natasha, as she celebrated her birthday on Saturday, July 26. On his better half's special day, the Indian coach wrote on Instagram:

"Many many happy returns of the day my dearest…..u make life worth it!"

Gambhir and Natasha started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 28, 2011. The wedding took place at Westend Farm on the Delhi-Gurugram road. They are parents to two daughters - Aazeen and Anaiza.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
