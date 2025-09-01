Gautam Gambhir picks his favourite moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DPL 2025 final [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:39 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir thrived in his playing days at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi [Credit: Getty]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir picked the double century against Australia in 2008 as his favorite moment at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The former left-hander talked about the knock in an interview during the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) final at the venue on Sunday, August 31.

After scoring his maiden Test century in 2004, Gambhir went through a lean patch with no three-digit scores until the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The now-43-year-old brought up his second Test ton in the second innings of the second Test in Mohali.

He continued the momentum and smashed a brilliant 206 in the first innings of the third Test at his home ground in Delhi.

Here is a video of Gambhir responding to the question about his favorite memory from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (via Star Sports X handle):

"Obviously, my highest Test score is against Australia, I got 200 on this ground. So, scoring a double hundred at home in front of your family members, it can't get better than that," said Gambhir (1:00).

The double century helped India post a massive 613/7 declared in their first innings. However, the batter-friendly Delhi track never deteriorated as the game ended in a dull draw after Australia posted 577 in their first essay.

Nevertheless, India led 1-0 after the third Test and went on to seal a 2-0 series win with the triumph in the series finale at Nagpur.

"I've not watched a lot of cricket" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir admitted to not watching much of the action in the just-concluded second season of the DPL 2025. The West Delhi Lions pulled off a six-wicket win in the finale over the Central Delhi Kings to lift the DPL trophy.

Meanwhile, Gambhir recently helped India achieve a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England.

I've not watched a lot of cricket. Infact, I've been at home and haven't watched a lot of cricket. But it's a great platform for a lot of these boys (DPL) who can showcase their talent," said Gambhir (via the aforementioned source).

Gautam Gambhir will resume his head-coaching duties with Team India when the 2025 Asia Cup begins in the UAE on September 9.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

