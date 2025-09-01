Gautam Gambhir picks his favourite moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DPL 2025 final [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir picked the double century against Australia in 2008 as his favorite moment at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The former left-hander talked about the knock in an interview during the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) final at the venue on Sunday, August 31.After scoring his maiden Test century in 2004, Gambhir went through a lean patch with no three-digit scores until the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The now-43-year-old brought up his second Test ton in the second innings of the second Test in Mohali.He continued the momentum and smashed a brilliant 206 in the first innings of the third Test at his home ground in Delhi.Here is a video of Gambhir responding to the question about his favorite memory from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (via Star Sports X handle):&quot;Obviously, my highest Test score is against Australia, I got 200 on this ground. So, scoring a double hundred at home in front of your family members, it can't get better than that,&quot; said Gambhir (1:00).The double century helped India post a massive 613/7 declared in their first innings. However, the batter-friendly Delhi track never deteriorated as the game ended in a dull draw after Australia posted 577 in their first essay.Nevertheless, India led 1-0 after the third Test and went on to seal a 2-0 series win with the triumph in the series finale at Nagpur.&quot;I've not watched a lot of cricket&quot; - Gautam GambhirGautam Gambhir admitted to not watching much of the action in the just-concluded second season of the DPL 2025. The West Delhi Lions pulled off a six-wicket win in the finale over the Central Delhi Kings to lift the DPL trophy.Meanwhile, Gambhir recently helped India achieve a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England.I've not watched a lot of cricket. Infact, I've been at home and haven't watched a lot of cricket. But it's a great platform for a lot of these boys (DPL) who can showcase their talent,&quot; said Gambhir (via the aforementioned source).Gautam Gambhir will resume his head-coaching duties with Team India when the 2025 Asia Cup begins in the UAE on September 9.