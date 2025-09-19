  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Gautam Gambhir watches closely as Team India pacer hits big sixes ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Gautam Gambhir watches closely as Team India pacer hits big sixes ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:00 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Team India are gearing up to wrap up the group stage of Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was a keen observer in the nets as pace bowler Harshit Rana struck some mighty blows in the practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman. The right-arm pacer could be a candidate for the playing XI, since the Men in Blue might consider resting some of their star players after having already secured qualification for the Super 4 stage.

Ad

Harshit Rana has been trying to make an impression as an all-rounder, but has not yet left a mark so far across formats. He has shown glimpses of his batting ability in the domestic circuit at times, and the ability could prove to be a certified game-changer if he is able to translate it to the highest level.

During the net session on Thursday, September 18, Harshit Rana played a few clean strokes off full deliveries, finding the middle of the bat, and looking in good rhythm. He then played a delicate glance down the leg side, before whacking a slog off the back foot against a back of the length delivery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also stepped down the track on occasion, before topping the session with a glorious no-look slog sweep. Have a look at the wide range of strokes right here:

Ad

Harshit Rana could be a solid option if Team India chooses to rest Hardik Pandya, since they have a crucial Super 4 stage match against Pakistan scheduled only a couple of days after the Oman clash.

Harshit Rana scored with a strike rate of 165.51 in 2025 Delhi Premier League ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign

The right-arm pacer made a slight impression with 21-ball 34 in Kolkata Knight Riders; (KKR) heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) towards the end of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the team during the run chase as well.

Following that, Rana proceeded to have a prolific campaign for the North Delhi Strikers in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL), picking up 12 wickets in nine matches to be the eighth leading wicket-taker of the campaign. He also managed to showcase some of his batting ability in the limited chances he availed over the course of the season. The pacer scored 48 runs, including six fours and two sixes, with a sparkling strike rate of 165.51.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications