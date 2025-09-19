Gautam Gambhir watches closely as Team India pacer hits big sixes ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was a keen observer in the nets as pace bowler Harshit Rana struck some mighty blows in the practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman. The right-arm pacer could be a candidate for the playing XI, since the Men in Blue might consider resting some of their star players after having already secured qualification for the Super 4 stage. Harshit Rana has been trying to make an impression as an all-rounder, but has not yet left a mark so far across formats. He has shown glimpses of his batting ability in the domestic circuit at times, and the ability could prove to be a certified game-changer if he is able to translate it to the highest level. During the net session on Thursday, September 18, Harshit Rana played a few clean strokes off full deliveries, finding the middle of the bat, and looking in good rhythm. He then played a delicate glance down the leg side, before whacking a slog off the back foot against a back of the length delivery. He also stepped down the track on occasion, before topping the session with a glorious no-look slog sweep. Have a look at the wide range of strokes right here: Harshit Rana could be a solid option if Team India chooses to rest Hardik Pandya, since they have a crucial Super 4 stage match against Pakistan scheduled only a couple of days after the Oman clash. Harshit Rana scored with a strike rate of 165.51 in 2025 Delhi Premier League ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 campaignThe right-arm pacer made a slight impression with 21-ball 34 in Kolkata Knight Riders; (KKR) heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) towards the end of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the team during the run chase as well. Following that, Rana proceeded to have a prolific campaign for the North Delhi Strikers in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL), picking up 12 wickets in nine matches to be the eighth leading wicket-taker of the campaign. He also managed to showcase some of his batting ability in the limited chances he availed over the course of the season. The pacer scored 48 runs, including six fours and two sixes, with a sparkling strike rate of 165.51.