"Generally, you say he won't be consistent" - Aakash Chopra lauds Abhishek Sharma's knock in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Abhishek Sharma for continuing his destructive run in the Asia Cup 2025. He noted that the opener has been consistent despite playing high-risk cricket.

Abhishek smashed 61 runs off 31 deliveries as India posted 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four Game of the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue eventually won the match in a Super Over after the Lankan Lions matched the defending champions' total in the main game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that he has run out of words to praise Abhishek and lauded the youngster for his technique and consistency.

"Abhishek Sharma, what a rocket, what a guy. The words to praise him have finished. Absolutely outstanding batting. The special thing I felt about Abhishek is that his head is extremely stable. He moves around but keeps his head still," Chopra said (8:00).

"The bowlers are scared of him now. His reputation comes before him, that a dangerous batter is coming. Generally, you say he won't be consistent, as he plays such high-risk cricket, but what consistency, man," he added.

With 309 runs at a strike rate of 204.63 in six innings, Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. He has struck 31 fours and 19 sixes off the 151 balls he has faced in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament.

"These are extremely special skills" - Aakash Chopra on Abhishek Sharma's strokeplay in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Abhishek Sharma struck eight fours and two sixes during his 61-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Abhishek Sharma demonstrated his special skills by playing shots all around the park.

"He hit a six over fine leg off a short ball. When the bowler followed him, he moved to the leg side and hit a six almost to the right of mid-off. These are extremely special skills. If you go slightly away from him, he hits a four or a six with a cut," he said.

While expressing hope that the law of averages doesn't catch up with Abhishek, the cricketer-turned-commentator termed the youngster a superstar.

"I am just keeping my fingers crossed with both hands that the law of averages shouldn't come in between, or else he will keep hitting like this until he plays. He is that superstar. He had three 30-plus scores, and after that, he has three 50-plus scores now," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Abhishek Sharma is already in the joint-second spot, with Rohit Sharma, in the list of Indian batters with the most fifties off 25 balls or less, with his tally of six behind only Suryakumar Yadav's seven. The analyst opined that the left-handed opener would break that record very soon.

