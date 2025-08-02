Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat yet again on Day 3 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The left-hander slammed 53 runs off 77 balls with the help of five boundaries. The 36-year-old shared a couple of handy partnerships with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (34) for the sixth and seventh wickets, respectively. It was his 27th half-century in Tests, and 14th away from home.During his 53-run knock, Jadeja also completed 500 in the five-match series. He finished with 516 runs, comprising one century and five fifties. He has also bagged seven wickets with the ball.Fans on X lauded Jadeja for another crucial knock with the series on the line for the visitors. One user wrote:&quot;Ravindra Jadeja’s Historic Knock at The Oval – A Testament to Grit and Class.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Ravindra Jadeja once again playing fighter innings for India.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Grace under pressure, runs when it matters most. He's not just a bowler who can bat, he's a genuine match-winner with the willow. Rock-solid, fearless, and classy Sir Jadeja delivers yet again.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Ravindra Jadeja smashes a fifty as India stretch their lead past 350 in the 5th Test against EnglandRavindra Jadeja's fifty helped India stretch their second innings lead over 350 runs. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep chipped in with a century and a fifty, respectively. Deep, in particular, smashed 66 runs off 94 balls, hitting 12 boundaries.At the time of writing, India were 396/9, with Washington Sundar (53) and Prasidh Krishna (0) at the crease. The visitors must win the game to settle for a 2-2 tie in the series. They are currently leading by 373 runs. No teams have chased 300 or more at the venue in the last 100 years.Asked to bat first, India scored 224 in their first innings. In response, England managed 247, gaining a minuscule 23-run lead.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.