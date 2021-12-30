"I think that's always something that could be looked at" - George Bailey hints at split coaching duties for Australia

Cricket Australia chief selector George Bailey has indicated appointing split coaches for specific formats in the near future. Bailey feels that as times change and the need to adapt quickly to any version increases, split coaching roles could deliver better results.

The topic of coaching is likely to come under the spotlight after the ongoing Ashes series. Justin Langer, whose contract expires in June 2022, has expressed interest in extending it. However, Test captain Pat Cummins has evaded questions about Langer's future.

George Bailey believes split coaching is worth considering as every format warrants specific coaching skills. Underlining quarantine situations and the need to achieve success consistently, the former Australia white-ball captain told Perth Now:

"I think that's always something that could be looked at. Depending on who the coach is, who the captain is, what your sort of mix is across teams of how many players go across formats. How busy the schedules are, what World Cups are coming up? All of those things provide different challenges. But I do think we're heading down ... the sacrifices made with quarantine and on top of time away have got to be acknowledged."

Australia are likely to be in Pakistan and New Zealand simultaneously in March-April, with Tests in Asia and three T20Is across the Tasman. Although under Langer Australia captured their maiden T20 World Cup, his coaching in white-ball cricket has come under scrutiny.

Langer earlier asserted that he loves his job and doesn't intend to step aside. With the team doing well, the West Australian wants to lead them to more success.

"I have never thought differently, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the last four years. I love my job. The boys are playing well, no doubt about it, it’s a great team to be involved in. So, nothing has changed from my point of view," the 51-year old said, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who has had success in the T20 arena, could get the role if the board prefers a different coach.

