"Get lost"- Top 10 funny memes as rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 

India and Pakistan are all set for a new chapter in their storied rivalry as they will face each other in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka will host this octane clash.

The two neighboring nations last squared off in an ODI match in 2019. It was in the ODI World Cup that year, where India beat their opponents by 89 runs (DLS). Rohit Sharma hit a match-winning 140 in the contest and walked away with a Player of the Match award.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the latest match in the Asia Cup as it has been more than four years since the two teams played a 50-over game against each other. However, rain might potentially play spoilsport and interrupt proceedings during the game.

Many weather forecast apps have predicted that there is more than a 90% chance of rainfall on Saturday in Kandy. Fans were disappointed after the development and expressed their frustration by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the memes:

"Whoever says that India-Pakistan is just another game is lying": Wahab Riaz

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz recently opened up that the pressure is always there on players during the India-Pakistan clash. He felt that it was necessary for the players to give their best effort. Speaking to Zalmi TV, Riaz previewed the upcoming Asia Cup match and said:

"Whoever says that India-Pakistan is just another game is lying. The players say this just to deflect the pressure that comes on them and to show that they aren't under any pressure. But you need butterflies in your stomach to get the best out of yourself.

"I will never forget the 2011 semifinal atmosphere. It was my first game against India and I was just visualizing of picking wickets. The excitement of match is completely different."

He added:

"Kandy pitch will have bounce but it is generally a good batting track. There is a massive issue with dew and I know it since I played in the Lanka Premier League last year. So obviously the team who bats second will have the advantage."

Do you agree with Wahab Riaz's views above?