“Get well soon champ. Pakistan needs you” - Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam wish Haris Rauf a speedy recovery

Senior Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam wished Haris Rauf a speedy recovery after the fast bowler was ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 due to a shoulder injury. While Afridi shared a note on his X handle, Babar posted an Instagram story featuring Rauf with a get well soon message.

Rauf, who was representing Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder dislocation, which he suffered while taking a diving catch to dismiss Hasan Ali in his franchise’s previous match against Karachi Kings. The bowler went off the field immediately and was later seen with a sling attached to his shoulder.

Taking to his official X handle on Sunday, February 25, Lahore Qalandars skipper Afridi shared a note, wishing Rauf a speedy recovery. He wrote:

“As a team we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. It was painful to see him missing as he has been a pillar of strength for us and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion.

“It is indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and we have a lot of cricket coming up ahead, so a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover. Wishing him a speedy recovery and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever. Our thoughts and support are with him during this challenging time,” the left-arm pacer added

Afridi shared the note with the caption:

“Get well soon champ. Pakistan needs you! 🤲.”

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, former Pakistan captain Babar shared an Instagram story featuring a picture with the injured bowler and wrote:

“Get well soon @harisraufofficial. Come back stronger.”

Expand Tweet

Babar is captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

Haris Rauf’s performance in PSL 2024

30-year-old Rauf played four matches for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 before being ruled out due to shoulder injury. He registered figures of 0/38 from three overs against Islamabad United in Lahore and claimed 1/47 from four overs against Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.

In the match against the Multan Sultans in Multan, he went wicketless, conceding 25 runs in three overs. In what turned out to be his last game of PSL 2024, Rauf claimed 1/22 from four overs against Karachi Kings in Lahore on February 24.

According to reports, the pacer might be out of action for a period of four to six weeks.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App