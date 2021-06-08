"Getting picked by Australia again is a significant ambition fulfilled"- Dan Christian on his comeback

Dan Christian is delighted with his inclusion in Australia's preliminary squad for the white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. The veteran all-rounder termed his comeback a "significant ambition" that has been "fulfilled."

Christian last represented Australia in 2017 in a T20I game against India. The 38-year-old has fought his way back into the reckoning after brilliant performances in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Speaking of his selection, Dan Christian was quoted as saying by trentbridge.co.uk:

“Getting picked by Australia again is a significant ambition fulfilled for sure, and particularly exciting in such an important year of T20 cricket heading into the World Cup."

The all-rounder is currently in the UK in preparation for the 2021 T20 Blast. However, he will have to pull out of the English T20 tournament after his inclusion in the national team. Christian captained Nottinghamshire to the title in the 2020 season.

"It’s disappointing that I won’t get to don the Notts jersey this year and get the chance to play alongside those guys again in 2021. It’s become a big part of my life in recent times and I’ll miss it," Christian said.

Dan Christian was also part of IPL 2021

Great couple of weeks in Dubai prepping for the @iplt20 for @RCBTweets



Thanks to Qasim Ali, our net bowlers, and the team at the @ICCAcademy for looking after @cuttsy_31 @lynny_50 and myself.



See you tomorrow, India!#playbold #wearechallengers #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/rOIeE4kq3h — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) March 24, 2021

Dan Christian's performance in the 2020-21 BBL season set the ball rolling for his comeback into the national team, where he guided the Sydney Sixers to back-to-back titles.

In 14 games in BBL 10, the 38-year-old smashed 272 runs at a strike rate of 182.55, while his average was 34.

Christian also showed his prowess with the ball by picking up 15 wickets and bowling at an economy of 8.8.

The Australian was then rewarded with a contract in the IPL 2021 as the Royal Challengers Bangalore secured his services at the mini-auction in February.

Christian played three games in the 14th edition of the IPL before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. The veteran all-rounder failed to make much impact with bat and ball in the Indian T20 league.

Nevertheless, he will be keen to prove his worth in national colors with the T20 World Cup around the corner.

Dan Christian's match-winning knock of 61no was something truly special!#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/YbYYNdpmu0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar