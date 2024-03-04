GG vs DC: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 25 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, DC were held to 163/8 as Meghna Singh claimed 4/37. GG were, however, restricted to 138/8 as Jess Jonassen (3/22) and Radha Yadav (3/20) starred with the ball for Delhi. The defeat was Gujarat’s fourth in as many games, while Delhi moved to the top of the points table with their third win.

The Gujarat Giants yet again struggled with the bat. Laura Wolvaardt (0) was knocked over by a peach from Shikha Pandey with a length delivery that zipped back in. GG skipper Beth Mooney had a lucky escape in the same over as the Delhi Capitals did not review an lbw decision that was given not out by the on-field umpire. Replays showed the ball hitting the top of middle stump.

Mooney’s poor run in WPL 2024, however, continued. She fell for 12 to Jonassen, trapped lbw as missed a full delivery on off stump, attempting a swipe across the line. Jonassen had two in the over as Phoebe Litchfield (15) tried to take on a flighted delivery, but ended up getting caught at mid-off. GG ended the powerplay at 41/3.

Veda Krishnamurthy (12) registered another low score. He sliced a back of a length delivery from Yadav that bounced a little extra to backward point. Gujarat were five down for 73 when Kathryn Bryce (3) was trapped leg before by Yadav as she too missed her sweep.

Ashleigh Gardner lifted GG’s hopes, hammering five fours and a six. She, however, perished for 40 off 31 balls, stumped off Jonassen as he ran down the track and was beaten. The wickets kept falling for Gujarat as Tanuja Kanwar (13) reverse-paddled one from Yadav to short third man. Tarannum Pathan (9) attempted a sweep off a slower yorker from Arundhati Reddy, only to trapped in front of the stumps.

Meghna Singh’s four-fer restricts Delhi to 163/8

DC lost Shafali Verma (13) early in the chase as she flicked a delivery on the pads from Meghna to square leg. Alice Capsey (27 off 17) and skipper Meg Lanning (55 off 41) added 38 runs for the second wicket before the former sliced a full and wide delivery outside off from Meghna to backward point.

Lanning opened up after a slow start and reached her fifty by smacking a full delivery from Meghna past midwicket for a boundary. The next delivery was also hammered over cover for four. But the GG bowler had her revenge as Lanning was caught at cover point, looking for another big hit. Delhi suffered another big blow as Jemimah Rodrigues (7) miscued a tossed-up delivery from Mannat Kashyap towards short third man.

Jonassen whacked Gardner for a six over deep square leg in the 16th over, but the bowler had her revenge off the next ball as Jonassen (11) nicked one that skidded through. Annabel Sutherland played a nice cameo of 20 in 12 balls. She fell to Kanwar, slog-sweeping the bowler to deep midwicket. Gujarat bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets and held DC to under 165.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s GG vs DC WPL 2024 match?

DC skipper Lanning led from the front with the bat, hammering a half-century. With the ball, left-arm spinners Jonassen and Yadav claimed three scalps each.

For GG, pacer Meghna claimed four scalps. All-rounder Gardner claimed two wickets and contributed 40 with the bat.

Jonassen was named Player of the Match for her figures of 3/22.

