GG vs DC, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Last-placed Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3. Gujarat Giants have played three and lost three, while Delhi Capitals have won two of their three matches.

In their last match in the competition, GG went down to UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets. Batting first, they struggled to get going and only managed to put up 142 runs on the board despite losing only five wickets. UPW had it all too easy in the chase as they got home in 15.4 overs. Skipper Beth Mooney will be under pressure to deliver after three poor outings.

Delhi Capitals got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 25 runs in their previous WPL 2024 clash. Batting first after losing the toss, DC put up 194/5 on the board as Shafali Verma hit a half-century. In the chase, skipper Smriti Mandhana (74 off 43 balls) got RCB off to a solid start, but Delhi hit back with wickets and held Bangalore to 169/9.

Today's GG vs DC toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Beth Mooney said:

“[The pitch] looks good, not too much grass. Hope we can turn things around tonight.”

For GG, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out; Veda Krishnamurthy is back in the playing XI. For DC, Annabel Sutherland and Titas Sadhu come in for Marizanne Kapp and Minnu Mani.

GG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Today's GG vs DC pitch report

In the pitch report for today’s game, Lauren Winfield-Hill says:

“We are back to pitch no. 5 for the fourth time this season. The surface looks fresh, though, and looks very compact. It a great track. Average score on this pitch is a lot higher than those around it. Whoever bats first, will want a total in the 160-170 range.”

Today's GG vs DC match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Shabnam Md Shakil

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

GG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohamed Rafi, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: P Jayapal

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

