GG vs DC, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) are facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Delhi are on top of the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs but would be keen to win their last game, which would keep them with a chance of finishing table-toppers and directly qualifying for the final.

DC have won three matches in a row. In their last game, they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowling first, Delhi held Bengaluru to 147-5. The Capitals then chased down the total in 15.3 overs as Shafali Verma hit 80* off 43 and Jess Jonassen 61* off 38. This match, though, was played on March 1, so DC need to quickly hit their strides.

Gujarat Giants are third in the points table, with six points from six games. GG have won their last two matches in thumping fashion, by six wickets and 81 runs respectively. In their previous match against UP Warriorz (UPW), they batted first and put up 186-5 on the board as Beth Mooney hit 96* off 59. GG's bowlers then bundled out UPW to 105 in 17.1 overs.

Today's GG vs DC toss result

GG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ashleigh Gardner said:

“It was a pretty good surface the other night, our bowlers have stemmed the run flow and hopefully we can do that today as well.”

Gujarat Giants are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For Delhi Capitals, Titas Sadhu comes in for Nallapureddy Charani.

GG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Today's GG vs DC pitch report

“We are back on pitch five. It is quite hard and dry. There is some grass covering. There are some patchy areas, so spinners might come into play, but there are runs to be scored again. The atmospheric conditions will also play a part. There tends to be the dew factor later on.” - WV Raman and Stacy Ann-King

Today's GG vs DC match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Prakashika Naik, Shabnam Md Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Laura Wolvaardt, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia

GG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal, Anish Sahasrabudhe

TV umpire: Bharat Patel

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

