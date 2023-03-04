GG vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in yesterday’s WPL 2023 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first-ever WPL match. MI, however, posted an imposing 207/5 on the board as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 65. In response, Gujarat Giants were held to 64 as left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque starred with 4/11.

Sent into bat, MI lost Yastika Bhatia (1) cheaply as she sliced a tossed-up delivery from Tanuja Kanwar to point. Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 off 18), however, laid a solid foundation for Mumbai, adding 54 runs for the second wicket. The dangerous stand was broken when Sciver-Brunt was caught at mid-off while trying to go after Georgia Wareham.

At the other end, Matthews was looking good for a half-century. She fell three short, bowled by Ashleigh Gardner as he picked the wrong delivery to cut. Just when it seemed that Gujarat were getting a hold on the game, MI skipper Harmanpreet came in and snatched back the momentum. She demonstrated terrific form, striking 14 fours in her 30-ball knock.

The right-hander struck four consecutive fours in the 15th over bowled by Monica Patel. She then hit three successive boundaries off Gardner, racing past her half-century - the first in the history of the WPL. Harmanpreet’s brilliant knock ended when she sliced a delivery from Sneh Rana to short third man.

Amelia Kerr struck six fours and a six in her 24-ball 45*, while Pooja Vastrakar chipped in with 15 off 8. MI’s innings ended on a perfect note as Issy Wong slammed the last ball from Rana over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Chasing 208, Gujarat got off to the worst possible start as skipper Beth Mooney limped off the field in the first over after hurting himself. As if things could not get any worse, Harleen Deol (0) chipped a catch off Nat Sciver-Brunt to deep third man in the same over.

Gardner (0) edged Wong to slip, while Sabbhineni Meghana (2) was cleaned up by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Ishaque then knocked over Annabel Sutherland (6) and Georgia Wareham (8) as Gujarat lost half their side for 22 inside seven overs. Kerr chipped in by trapping Rana (1) lbw and having Kanwar (0) caught at cover.

Fittingly, Ishaque returned to dismiss Mansi Joshi (6) and Monica Patel (10) even as Dayalan Hemalatha was stranded on 29*.

GG vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

MI skipper Harmanpreet was outstanding with her boundary-hitting, finding the gaps with near precision. Kerr and Matthews contributed crucial 40s. The former also picked up two wickets.

With the ball, Ishaque was impressive for Mumbai with her four-wicket haul, while Sciver-Brunt claimed two wickets without giving away much.

MI skipper Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her fantastic innings.

