GG vs RCB: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 19 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the triumph, Gujarat registered their first win in the tournament in their fifth match.

Batting first after winning the toss, GG put up 199/5 on the board as skipper Beth Mooney smashed 85* off 51 balls, while Laura Wolvaardt clobbered 76 off 45 balls. In response, RCB were held to 180/8 as Ashleigh Gardner starred with 2/23.

Under pressure after four consecutive losses, Gujarat got off to a sensational start with the bat as openers Wolvaardt and Mooney added 140 in 13 overs. Wolvaardt got off to a cracking start, smacking five fours in the powerplay as GG raced to 59/0 after six overs. She cruised past her half-century (32 balls), clubbing Ellyse Perry for three consecutive fours as Gujarat reached 104/0 after 10 overs.

A poor judgment of a run brought about the end of Wolvaardt’s innings and she couldn’t get into her crease despite a desperate dive. Mooney batted till the end and hammered 12 fours and a six even as wickets fell at the other end.

RCB fall short in challenging chase

Chasing 200, skipper Smriti Mandhana gave the RCB innings early momentum, smacking Tanuja Kanwar for two sixes and a four in the third over. She, however, fell for 24 off 16, trapped lbw by Ashleigh Gardner as she missed her pull to a delivery that skidded through. Sabbhineni Meghana was run out for 4 attempting a non-existent second run.

Sophie Devine (23 off 16) hit a couple of sixes before being cleaned up by Kanwar. Ellyse Perry also got a start, but was caught behind off Kathryn Bryce 24 off 23 balls, getting a feather on a reverse paddle.

Georgia Wareham (48 off 22) and Richa Ghosh (30 off 21) tried their best to get Bangalore close to the target, but they were always fighting a losing battle. In the end, RCB were restricted to 180/8 as Gujarat Giants registered a much-awaited win.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s GG vs RCB WPL 2024 match?

Wolvaardt and Mooney were brilliant with the bat for GG. Both scored scintillating half-centuries and featured in a big partnership at the top. With the ball, Gardner impressed with the wickets of Mandhana and Ghosh.

For RCB, Wareham top-scored with 48, while Ghosh contributed a valiant 30.

Gujarat opener Mooney was named Player of the Match for playing a captain’s knock.

