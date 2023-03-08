GG vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 11 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With the win, the Giants registered their first points in the T20 league, while RCB remain winless after three matches.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, GG put up an impressive 201/7 on the board. Megan Schutt had Gujarat opener Sabbhineni Meghana caught behind for 8. However, Sophia Dunkley (65 off 28) and Harleen Deol (67 off 45) added 60 runs for the second wicket at rapid pace.

Dunkley was in an unstoppable mood as she clobbered 11 fours and three sixes. After slapping Schutt for three fours in the third over, she whacked Renuka Singh for a six and two fours in the next one. The carnage continued as Dunkley clubbed Preeti Bose for four fours and a maximum, reaching her fifty in only 18 balls.

Her brilliant knock ended when she was caught off Shreyanka Patil going for another big hit, having already slammed her for a four and a six.

Following Dunkley’s dismissal, GG kept losing wickets at one end, but Harleen ensured the runs kept flowing at the other. She struck nine fours and a six before being bowled by Shreyanka in the last over.

Gardner’s three-fer scuttles RCB’s challenge

Chasing 202, Bangalore needed a flying start. They got one as Sophie Devine and skipper Smriti Mandhana added 54 in under six overs. However, Ashleigh Gardner continued her dominance over Mandhana. The left-hander once again perished to the off-spinner for 18, miscuing a big hit.

Devine (66 off 45) and Ellyse Perry (32 off 25) added 43 for the second wicket to lift Bangalore’s hopes. However, Perry fell to Mansi Joshi, trying to break free. Richa Ghosh was bowled by Gardner for 10, after which Devine also perished, hitting a full toss from Annabel Sutherland to long-on.

Heather Knight (30* off 11) played a sizzling cameo, smashing five fours and a six. But she was left with way too much to do as RCB were held to 190/6.

GG vs RCB: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Dunkley was outstanding for Gujarat with the bat. Her blazing half-century set the tone for the innings, after which Harleen consolidated in impressive fashion. With the ball, Gardner made a big impact with her three-wicket haul.

For Bangalore, Devine scored a valiant half-century, while Knight (2/17 & 30* off 11) contributed with both bat and ball.

Gujarat opener Dunkley was named Player of the Match for her spectacular innings.

