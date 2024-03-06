GG vs RCB, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG), who are still trying for their first win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 6. While Gujarat have tasted four consecutive losses, Bangalore have won three out of five matches.

In their last match, Gujarat tasted a 25-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). Bowling first, they held Delhi to 163/8 as Meghna Singh starred with four wickets. Their batting department, though, came up with another poor show. GG only managed 138/8, which could have been worse but for Ashleigh Gardner’s 40.

Bangalore beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by 23 runs in their previous WPL 2024 contest. Skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed 80 and Ellyse Perry 58 as RCB put up a healthy total of 198/3 batted first. UPW were then held to 175/8 as the bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

When Gujarat and RCB met in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2023, the latter registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win. Considering GG’s woes, Mandhana and co. will begin Wednesday’s match as favorites.

Today's GG vs RCB toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, Beth Mooney said:

“We're trying to be nice and brave, nice and positive. Do something different and try and see if we can shake things up. The wicket looks like it kept a little low last night.”

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana was quite happy with the toss result as she said they would've fielded first anyway.

GG vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's GG vs RCB pitch report

In her pitch report for today’s match, Anjum Chopra says:

“The pitch looks like a good one to bat on. [There is] black soil pitch here and its nicely rolled, so it should be good for strokeplay, though a few balls could keep low.”

Today's GG vs RCB match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

GG vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, P Jayapal

TV umpire: Parashar Joshi

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

