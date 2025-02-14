GG vs RCB, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

WPL 2025 kicks off with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. While RCB won the 2024 edition, GG finished last with just two wins from eight matches. However, this is a new season and both teams will be looking to start the edition on a positive note.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been hampered due to injuries, while a couple of players have pulled out as well. As the result, the franchise will be without the likes of Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine and Kate Cross. RCB will depend on proven performers like skipper Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh.

Following last year's disastrous performance, Gujarat Giants have appointed a new captain in Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for WPL 2025. At the auction, they purchased four players - Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson and Prakashika Naik. GG have some big names like Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney, who can do a good job for them.

Today's GG vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have decided to field first. Skipper Smriti Mandhana commented:

"It's a fresh wicket and first match of the season. Dew is a big factor, so we would like to get a few overs out before it comes in.”

Bengaluru are going in with Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Kim Garth as their four overseas players. As for Gujarat, as many as five players, including Dottin, are making their debut.

GG vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ

Today's GG vs RCB pitch report

"Looks an absolute belter. It's a black soil surface. It's rolled very well. The cracks are not too wide and there shouldn't be too much help for the spinners but the seamers might get some help with the new ball. There will be some carry and extra bounce."- Charles Dagnall and Mithali Raj

Today's GG vs RCB match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Joshitha VJ, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh

GG vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Bhavesh Patel, Gayathri Venugopalan

TV umpire: N Janani

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

