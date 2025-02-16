GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) are taking on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number three of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. GG went down to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their opening match and will be keen to get on the points table. As for UPW, they will be kicking off their WPL 2025 campaign with a new captain in all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Gujarat Giants, who have rather poor record in the Women's Premier League, put up a decent performance with the willow against RCB in their first match of the season. New skipper Ashleigh Gardner hammered 79* off 37, while Beth Mooney hit 56 off 42. GG posted 201-5 in the 20 overs, but their bowlers failed to defend the score of RCB batters went berserk.

Like GG, UPW have also been among the underperforming teams in the WPL. They suffered a huge setback ahead of the season when skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out due to a stress injury in her right foot. Under Deepti, the Warriorz would look to make a fresh start.

Today's GG vs UPW toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ashleigh Gardner said:

“The dew plays a part, but I also think it is a hard ground to defend on. So we need to take wickets early.”

GG are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For UPW, Alana King and Kranti Goud are making their debut.

GG vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

UP Warriorz: Uma Chetry (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Today's GG vs UPW pitch report

“It is a flat surface. 732 runs have been scored with 32 wickets falling. There is something for both batters and bowlers. Less cracks, but they are much more open on the 4-6m length and the full length. The grass looks a bit patchy and dew sets in at 7:30; not much advantage for sides bowling first or batting first.” - Deep Dasgupta and Stacy-Ann King

Today's GG vs UPW match players list

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Kranti Goud, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

GG vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal, Bhavesh Patel

TV umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

