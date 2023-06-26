"Giant killer"- Twitterati erupt as Netherlands beat West Indies in super over in 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers

The Netherlands registered a historic victory on Monday, June 26, as they beat West Indies in a Group A match of 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers in Harare. The high-scoring game went down the wire, with a super over determining the eventual winner.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Nicholas Pooran's 104 (65) propelled West Indies to a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs. Brandon King (76), Johnson Charles (54), Shai Hope (47), and Keemo Paul (46) chipped in with vital contributions as well.

In reply, the Netherlands batting unit put in an inspired effort and tried their best to topple the target. However, they eventually fell short by one run by reaching 374/9 in their 50 overs, but managed to tie the scores. Teja Nidamanuru (111 in 76 balls) played a magnificent knock for the Netherlands to help them stay in the hunt.

All-rounder Logan van Beek then demolished West Indies bowler Jason Holder in the super over by smashing 30 runs. However, he wasn't finished, as Van Beek bowled the super over for his side and took the two wickets of West Indies batters, conceding just eight runs to seal a historic victory for his side.

Cricket fans on Twitter were ecstatic after witnessing a special performance from an associate nation team like the Netherlands. They heaped praise on the temperament and composure displayed by the Dutch players to defeat West Indies in a high-scoring thriller.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra THE GREATEST DAY IN THE HISTORY OF NETHERLANDS CRICKET...!!



Put on 374/6 while chasing 375 to take the game to Super Over, then 30 runs in the Super Over. What a win for NETHERLANDS. THE GREATEST DAY IN THE HISTORY OF NETHERLANDS CRICKET...!!Put on 374/6 while chasing 375 to take the game to Super Over, then 30 runs in the Super Over. What a win for NETHERLANDS. https://t.co/9f6iMDURq4

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ONE OF THE GREATEST ODI MATCH EVER.



- West Indies scored 374 runs.

- Netherlands scored 374 runs.

- Netherlands scored 30 runs in Super Over.

- West Indies scored 8 runs in Super Over.



Netherlands beat West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers. ONE OF THE GREATEST ODI MATCH EVER.- West Indies scored 374 runs.- Netherlands scored 374 runs.- Netherlands scored 30 runs in Super Over.- West Indies scored 8 runs in Super Over.Netherlands beat West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers. https://t.co/leN4aITRn9

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Rubbing my eyes in disbelief at what is happening in Harare. A virtually full strength West Indies team is being taken down by an under-staffed Netherlands!

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Oh my words! What a performance by Netherlands. They have beaten West Indies in the super over after scoring 374 to tie the game.



Super Six points as it stands



4 Zimbabwe

2 Netherlands

2 Sri Lanka

2 Scotland

0 Oman

0 West Indies



2 more points on offer from SL vs Scot game. Oh my words! What a performance by Netherlands. They have beaten West Indies in the super over after scoring 374 to tie the game. Super Six points as it stands4 Zimbabwe2 Netherlands2 Sri Lanka2 Scotland0 Oman0 West Indies2 more points on offer from SL vs Scot game.

Tim Wigmore @timwig Missing 8 players - who are playing county cricket instead - Netherlands match West Indies's 374 and then thump them in the Super Over of the World Cup qualifiers. Absolutely extraordinary win

Mama | 360° Entertainment @SriniMaama16 One of the



- greatest cricket matches

- greatest cricket stories

- saddest cricket stories



ALL AT THE SAME TIME.



Absolute scenes at Harare as Netherlands score 374-9 to tie.



Then Van Been's outrageous all round show in the super over (30 with the bat & 2 wkts) knocks WI over. One of the- greatest cricket matches- greatest cricket stories- saddest cricket storiesALL AT THE SAME TIME.Absolute scenes at Harare as Netherlands score 374-9 to tie.Then Van Been's outrageous all round show in the super over (30 with the bat & 2 wkts) knocks WI over.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



LOGAN VAN BEEK THE HERO! HE SCORED 28 OFF 14 BALLS IN THE LAST THREE OVERS, THEN SMASHED 30 RUNS OFF THE SUPER OVER AND THEN HE CAME ON TO BOWL TO DEFEND THOSE RUNS. HISTORY! THE NETHERLANDS HAVE DEFEATED THE WEST INDIES IN HARARELOGAN VAN BEEK THE HERO! HE SCORED 28 OFF 14 BALLS IN THE LAST THREE OVERS, THEN SMASHED 30 RUNS OFF THE SUPER OVER AND THEN HE CAME ON TO BOWL TO DEFEND THOSE RUNS. HISTORY! #CWCQ THE NETHERLANDS HAVE DEFEATED THE WEST INDIES IN HARARE 🔥🔥🔥LOGAN VAN BEEK THE HERO! HE SCORED 28 OFF 14 BALLS IN THE LAST THREE OVERS, THEN SMASHED 30 RUNS OFF THE SUPER OVER AND THEN HE CAME ON TO BOWL TO DEFEND THOSE RUNS. HISTORY! #CWCQ https://t.co/eJ0xuRlaQz

Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 @AdamTheofilatos The Netherlands have beaten the West Indies in one of the greatest cricketing wins of all time! WOW!

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 This has to be Netherlands' greatest win since Peter van Arkel's team beat the Ashes-winning Australians of 1964 at The Hague.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS 30 in Super Over with the bat.

2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball.



Logan van Beek has lived a dream a lot of us have growing up.



What a game. What a win for Netherlands. Well played. 30 in Super Over with the bat.2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball.Logan van Beek has lived a dream a lot of us have growing up.What a game. What a win for Netherlands. Well played.

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Rather than thinking about how bad WI is. It's time to appreciate the opposition maybe because they deserve it. First Zimbabwe and now Netherlands.

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat Netherlands vs West Indies casually playing one of the greatest ever ODI matches on a random Monday

Ash @Ashsay_



30 runs in Super Over with the bat.

2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball.



Take a bow Netherlands,



West Indies on the brink of exit



#CWC23 #WIvIND Logan Van Beek supremacy30 runs in Super Over with the bat.2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball.Take a bow Netherlands,West Indies on the brink of exit Logan Van Beek supremacy 30 runs in Super Over with the bat.2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball.Take a bow Netherlands, West Indies on the brink of exit #CWC23 #WIvIND https://t.co/9tGUGS0Tvd

magunak @magunak Netherlands is wild when it's their day That was CRAZY bro

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#CWC23 Appreciation Tweet for Netherlands. They have come a long way Appreciation Tweet for Netherlands. They have come a long way 🇵🇰💚🇳🇱#CWC23 https://t.co/Ti1KsrGgRF

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Well played, van Beek. Well played, The Netherlands 👏

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat



This will go down as one of the greatest ODIs of all time.



Thank you, Netherlands for the fantastic entertainment.



#NEDvWI Logan Van Beek actually scored more runs (30) & took more wickets (2) in super over than he managed to do in the whole match (28 runs and 1 wicket).This will go down as one of the greatest ODIs of all time.Thank you, Netherlands for the fantastic entertainment. Logan Van Beek actually scored more runs (30) & took more wickets (2) in super over than he managed to do in the whole match (28 runs and 1 wicket).This will go down as one of the greatest ODIs of all time.Thank you, Netherlands for the fantastic entertainment.#NEDvWI

arfan @Im__Arfan What a match. What a chase, sad they couldn't get that win. Netherlands should be massively proud of this effort getting there in a 374 chase.

Johns @ABXD_DC Netherlands is a special team

RAJENDRA SINGH 😼😼 @Awesome__Ladka The Netherlands in the last 9 months:



- Knocked out South Africa from 2022 World Cup.



- (Almost) Knocked out West Indies from the 2023 World Cup.



- A team with some great potential! The Netherlands in the last 9 months:- Knocked out South Africa from 2022 World Cup.- (Almost) Knocked out West Indies from the 2023 World Cup.- A team with some great potential! https://t.co/KjbjtLbZfM

Mayur @133_AT_Hobart

Let's go Netherland



#WIvsNED Netherlands deserve to win.Let's go Netherland Netherlands deserve to win. Let's go Netherland#WIvsNED https://t.co/TvfHyKy4Ro

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat



What a sensational Batting in the super over.





#NEDvWI Logan Van Beek is not just a hero to all of the Netherlands but also for all associate cricket fans.What a sensational Batting in the super over. Logan Van Beek is not just a hero to all of the Netherlands but also for all associate cricket fans.What a sensational Batting in the super over.🔥🔥#NEDvWI

zoha. @cricrants Netherlands hasn't been the same ever since they defeated SA in WC'22 & made pak qualify for the semis.

Ash @Ashsay_



- England 2009

- South Africa 2022

- West Indies 2023



They can win against the big boys



What a team. This team deserves all the appreciation



Cricket at it's best



#CWC23 #WIvNED #CWCQualifier The Netherlands is a giant killer- England 2009- South Africa 2022- West Indies 2023They can win against the big boysWhat a team. This team deserves all the appreciationCricket at it's best The Netherlands is a giant killer - England 2009- South Africa 2022- West Indies 2023They can win against the big boys What a team. This team deserves all the appreciation Cricket at it's best #CWC23 #WIvNED #CWCQualifier https://t.co/uZPOBg0mjy

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Logan Van Beek's heroics today:



- 28 (14) and 1/77 in the match.

- 30* (6) and 2/8 in the Super Over.



- A day written in the history books, NETHERLANDS reign supreme! Logan Van Beek's heroics today:- 28 (14) and 1/77 in the match.- 30* (6) and 2/8 in the Super Over.- A day written in the history books, NETHERLANDS reign supreme! https://t.co/71HxWWVOXz

I don't think I have been a part of a better individual game of cricket than this: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after winning vs WI

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that Monday's encounter against the West Indies was the best game he has ever been a part of. He lauded Nidamanaru and Van Beek for performing admirably and playing a major role in the special victory. He said:

"I don't think I have been a part of a better individual game of cricket than this. We have a lot of belief in this group. The way we have been playing our cricket, we knew that we had to bat well. Teja (Nidamanaru) was phenomenal, as was Logan (van Beek) towards the end."

Edwards added:

"We have worked hard on our running between the wickets over the last eighteen months. Logan seemed to be in some kind of a trance, hitting almost every ball for a six or a four in the super over. We knew that this was going to be a massive game. We are fortunate that we are going into the super six with two points in our pocket."

