"Giant killer"- Twitterati erupt as Netherlands beat West Indies in super over in 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers

The Netherlands registered a historic victory on Monday, June 26, as they beat West Indies in a Group A match of 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers in Harare. The high-scoring game went down the wire, with a super over determining the eventual winner.
Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Nicholas Pooran's 104 (65) propelled West Indies to a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs. Brandon King (76), Johnson Charles (54), Shai Hope (47), and Keemo Paul (46) chipped in with vital contributions as well.
In reply, the Netherlands batting unit put in an inspired effort and tried their best to topple the target. However, they eventually fell short by one run by reaching 374/9 in their 50 overs, but managed to tie the scores. Teja Nidamanuru (111 in 76 balls) played a magnificent knock for the Netherlands to help them stay in the hunt.
All-rounder Logan van Beek then demolished West Indies bowler Jason Holder in the super over by smashing 30 runs. However, he wasn't finished, as Van Beek bowled the super over for his side and took the two wickets of West Indies batters, conceding just eight runs to seal a historic victory for his side.
Cricket fans on Twitter were ecstatic after witnessing a special performance from an associate nation team like the Netherlands. They heaped praise on the temperament and composure displayed by the Dutch players to defeat West Indies in a high-scoring thriller.
I don't think I have been a part of a better individual game of cricket than this: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after winning vs WI
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that Monday's encounter against the West Indies was the best game he has ever been a part of. He lauded Nidamanaru and Van Beek for performing admirably and playing a major role in the special victory. He said:
"I don't think I have been a part of a better individual game of cricket than this. We have a lot of belief in this group. The way we have been playing our cricket, we knew that we had to bat well. Teja (Nidamanaru) was phenomenal, as was Logan (van Beek) towards the end."
Edwards added:
"We have worked hard on our running between the wickets over the last eighteen months. Logan seemed to be in some kind of a trance, hitting almost every ball for a six or a four in the super over. We knew that this was going to be a massive game. We are fortunate that we are going into the super six with two points in our pocket."