"Give him 10 back-to-back games and see the magic" - Fans laud Akash Deep for his double strike in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans praised Indian pacer Akash Deep for making early inroads into the England batting line-up on Thursday (July 3) at Edgbaston. Notably, Akash replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test and made an impact straightaway to put England under pressure.

On Day 2, the Indian batters made a strong statement as they endured long hours on the pitch and showed patience to post a mammoth score of 587. Captain Shubman Gill played a sensational knock of 269 and registered the highest individual knock by an Indian in England.

In response, England were expected to get off to a strong start from their openers on a flat surface. However, the disaster struck them in the third over of the innings, as Akash Deep got rid of the last game's centurion, Ben Duckett. In only the next ball, the right-arm pacer induced an edge of Ollie Pope as well, which reduced the home side to 13/2. Soon after, Mohammed Siraj

Fans were impressed by Akash's impressive opening spell and shared their reactions on X. One of them wrote:

"I always wanted Aakash Deep in our playing 11, even in the BGT he was doing decent but was dropped! Give him 10 back-to-back games and see the magic! The zip he has 👌🏻2 wickets in 2 balls!"

Here are the other reactions:

"Imagine Akashdeep joining with Bumrah in 1st test. India would have won the 1st test. Now India should back Akashdeep he will surely produce a lot especially in test format," a fan wrote.

"Akashdeep wtf????? I wasn't familiar with your game," another posted.

"Akash Deep in the 1st test would have benefitted us immensely. He has much better control. There won't be easy runs," a fan tweeted.

Irfan Pathan compared Akash Deep to Mohammad Shami ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan picked Akash Deep to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test. As per Pathan, Akash's bowling style is similar to Mohammad Shami, and he can put England in a spot of bother with his late movement. He said:

“If Bumrah is not available, the obvious question is: who steps in for him? Based on what we’ve seen in the nets, Akash Deep is getting into his groove. I think he bowls like Shami."

Pathan added:

"His straight seam deliveries could pose a challenge for the England batters, particularly with the late movement. If you’re being aggressive, this can cause issues. We’ll talk about Arshdeep later, but I believe if Bumrah isn’t playing, Akash Deep should be the one to replace him."

At the time of writing, England were 55/3.

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

